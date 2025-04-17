Mario Kart World character skins are unlocked through eating at Yoshi's restaurant Yoshi is serving up fresh meals and even fresher outfits at various locations in Mario Kart World.

One of the more interesting details about Mario Kart World is that it’ll finally add skins for various characters. During the latest Nintendo Direct, we learned exactly how we’ll acquire new threads for our favorite characters. In Mario Kart World, new skins are unlocked by eating special meals at Yoshi’s restaurants.

The new details about unlocking skins in Mario Kart World came via the latest Nintendo Direct. Several tracks in the game feature a Yoshi themed restaurant, where players can pick up special food items called Dash Food while driving through. After consuming a meal, players will receive a speed boost and have a chance to unlock the corresponding skin for that food item. For example, a plate of sushi can be consumed to acquire a Japanese-inspired costume for characters like Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Other examples of skins include farmer outfits and racing gear. Once a skin has been unlocked, it can be chosen before a race from the character selection screen, where it’ll have its own slot.

The Mario Kart World Direct also brought news regarding the new items and tracks that players will find in the upcoming game. Stick with Shacknews for all your Mario Kart World updates between now and its June launch.