Mario Kart World character skins are unlocked through eating at Yoshi's restaurant

Yoshi is serving up fresh meals and even fresher outfits at various locations in Mario Kart World.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

One of the more interesting details about Mario Kart World is that it’ll finally add skins for various characters. During the latest Nintendo Direct, we learned exactly how we’ll acquire new threads for our favorite characters. In Mario Kart World, new skins are unlocked by eating special meals at Yoshi’s restaurants.

The new details about unlocking skins in Mario Kart World came via the latest Nintendo Direct. Several tracks in the game feature a Yoshi themed restaurant, where players can pick up special food items called Dash Food while driving through. After consuming a meal, players will receive a speed boost and have a chance to unlock the corresponding skin for that food item. For example, a plate of sushi can be consumed to acquire a Japanese-inspired costume for characters like Mario, Luigi, and Peach.

Other examples of skins include farmer outfits and racing gear. Once a skin has been unlocked, it can be chosen before a race from the character selection screen, where it’ll have its own slot.

The Mario Kart World Direct also brought news regarding the new items and tracks that players will find in the upcoming game. Stick with Shacknews for all your Mario Kart World updates between now and its June launch.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

