Mario Kart World's Free Roam will let friends fast travel to each other

If one of your friends is in Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode with you, you can locate them on the map and teleport to them.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

We got all sorts of interesting details for Mario Kart World during the Direct presentation today, and one such thing was an ease-of-access feature that will be great for finding our friends in its Free Roam mode. Mario Kart World will feature a fast travel system in Free Roam that lets players locate their friends on the map and warp directly to where they are.

Nintendo showed off this feature during today’s Mario Kart World Direct in which we got to see various features of the game. During the section talking about Free Roam and online play, Nintendo demonstrated that if one of your friends from Nintendo Switch Online is playing in Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode, you can see them on the game’s overworld map and teleport directly to them to begin hanging out. That saves players the stress of having to figure out their whereabouts and track each other down.

This seems like a delightful feature for ease-of-access. Free Roam mode in Mario Kart World already looks like a chill time meant to be enjoyed either solo or with friends, so having a thing that gets you to your friends that much faster is nice to see. It will also get you to social features like using GameChat and taking photos together throughout the Mario Kart World map and its exciting locations.

Mario Kart World is set to come out with the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025. Be sure to follow the Mario Kart World topic for more news from today’s presentation.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

