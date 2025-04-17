Mario Kart World's new items include Coin Shells, Hammers & Kamek There's also the Ice Flower to freeze enemies and the Feather to jump enemy items and find new track routes.

When a new Mario Kart rolls around, we all know there will usually be new items to go with it, and Mario Kart World is bringing quite a few new options to play. During a presentation today, we got a look at a slow of new items coming to Mario Kart World and a demonstration of what they do. Between the Coin Shells, Hammers, Ice Flower, Mega Mushroom, Feather, and even Kamek himself, there’s a lot of new options to discover.

Nintendo revealed the details of Mario Kart World’s new items during the Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to the game today. It looks like we’ll have quite a few new offensive and defensive options when it comes to keeping pole position in races. As usual, how far you are back from 1st Place will determine the strength of the items you get. However, quite a few of the items are brand new.

The new items in Mario Kart World and their effects are as follows:

Coin Shell: When you throw this gold shell, it leaves a trail of coins behind it for you to collect and pick up speed.

Hammer: The Hammer Bros. Hammer can be used rapid-fire like the Fire Flower, letting players chuck arcing hammers into the road ahead. They stay in the ground for a moment after landing, so players can be hit by the throw or crash into them in the road.

Ice Flower: The icy version of the Fire Flower, this one will pelt your foes with ice and freeze them up, spinning them out. This seems to play pretty much the same as the Fire Flower with a cosmetic difference.

Mega Mushroom: Turns your character and kart into giant forms. While in this state, you'll go faster, and if you hit other drivers, you will flatten them out as you roll over them.

Feather: Allows you to jump no matter where you are. This item can be used to dodge the items of other players, including jumping over Red Shells. You'll also be able to discover secret routes in courses with the Feather's help.

Kamek: A wild card item. This summons Kamek to cast his magic on your opponents. Kamek's magic is chaotic and could have all sorts of different effects. In the Direct, Kamek attached a Bob-omb to every other driver's back after being summoned.

With so many new items coming, Mario Kart World’s races could be the most chaotic in the franchise’s history. It’s set to come out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025. For more on the game, stay tuned to the Mario Kart World topic.