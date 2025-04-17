New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario Kart World's new tracks include Boo Cinema and Starview Peak

Nintendo has also teased that a new Rainbow Road will be unlockable in Mario Kart World.
Donovan Erskine
The latest Nintendo Direct was focused entirely on Mario Kart World and the action we’ll be getting into in the upcoming racing game. Among the content highlighted were the courses, which features a blend of new and classic Mario Kart tracks.

Nintendo showed off a couple minutes of new footage to reveal Mario Kart World’s courses during the latest Direct. This included Boo Cinema, a haunted drive-in theater that has both indoor and outdoor sections, and a bunch of movie iconography. Super Mario Bros. Circuit is the name of the track we saw teased in the original Switch 2 reveal video. This desert track sports a canyon and a burger joint run by Yoshi. The other confirmed new stages are Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway, and Starview Peak.

There is no Mario Kart course more iconic than Rainbow Road, and it’ll be making its return in Mario Kart World. Nintendo teased a new iteration of Rainbow Road, and players can unlock it by completing all of the Grand Prix Cups.

Mario Kart World swerves onto the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title on June 5, 2025. We had the opportunity to play it and shared our thoughts at the Switch 2 Experience in New York.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

