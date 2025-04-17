Mario Kart World's new tracks include Boo Cinema and Starview Peak Nintendo has also teased that a new Rainbow Road will be unlockable in Mario Kart World.

The latest Nintendo Direct was focused entirely on Mario Kart World and the action we’ll be getting into in the upcoming racing game. Among the content highlighted were the courses, which features a blend of new and classic Mario Kart tracks.

Nintendo showed off a couple minutes of new footage to reveal Mario Kart World’s courses during the latest Direct. This included Boo Cinema, a haunted drive-in theater that has both indoor and outdoor sections, and a bunch of movie iconography. Super Mario Bros. Circuit is the name of the track we saw teased in the original Switch 2 reveal video. This desert track sports a canyon and a burger joint run by Yoshi. The other confirmed new stages are Crown City, Salty Salty Speedway, and Starview Peak.

Introducing some of the courses in #MarioKartWorld!



🏁 Mario Bros. Circuit

🏁 Crown City

🏁 Salty Salty Speedway

🏁 Starview Peak

🏁 Boo Cinema

🏁 And more!



Which one are you racing through first? pic.twitter.com/RbE1N6H5BO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 17, 2025

There is no Mario Kart course more iconic than Rainbow Road, and it’ll be making its return in Mario Kart World. Nintendo teased a new iteration of Rainbow Road, and players can unlock it by completing all of the Grand Prix Cups.

Mario Kart World swerves onto the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title on June 5, 2025. We had the opportunity to play it and shared our thoughts at the Switch 2 Experience in New York.