How to make leather - RuneScape: Dragonwilds You won't get far without leather, as it is vital for the your first set of upgrades in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

In RuneScape: Dragonwilds, you need to slowly advance through tiers of equipment and spells until you are powerful enough to take on a dragon and survive. It's a tough task, and like all good survival games, there are lots of recipes that need items hidden away behind a number of steps. Leather is one of them, and this is how to get it.

How to make make leather in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Source: Shacknews

For leather, you need a number of things. First, a Tannery is required, and there is work to be done unlocking this device. To get the Tannery recipe, you need to first get an animal bone, which will require you to kill a deer, or a cow. Cows tend to be easy work, but deer are awakward, and you will likely need to use a bow.

12 Ash Logs - chop down some Ash trees, then chop up the larger logs.

4 Animal Bone - This can be gotten from deer or cows.

2 Coarse Thread - you will need a spinning wheel and some flax to make this.

Important note - you HAVE to build the Tannery under a roof for it to work, you cannot place it outside.

Now that you have Tannery, it is time to start making some leather. Animal Hide or Animal Hide scraps can be placed in the open slot, and the Tannery will automatically make as many pieces of leather as it can, based on what you put in. You need three scraps to make a piece of leather, or just a single full hide.

Once you have leather, you can produce a range of items, including two very important upgrades allowing you to make the Bone Club and the Bone Pick Axe.

