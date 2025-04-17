How to get a bow - RuneScape: Dragonwilds It's hard to get too close to enemies in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, especially in the early game, you'll need to fight from afar.

The first time you will really need a bow in RuneScape: Dragonwilds is when you get tasked with doing some hunting. Getting close to animals is tough, as they are prone to running away. This is where a bow comes in very handy. There is some work involved in getting one, however.

How to get a bow in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

All items in RuneScape: Dragonwilds are locked away behind a certain volume of resources, so the first thing you need to make anything, are the actual crafting stations needed to craft it in the first place. They will often be locked away behind other farming requirements. It's a little tricky, but the main thing to do is just pick up everything you see at the start of the game to unlock as many recipes as possible.

The first thing you need is a spinning wheel, and to get this recipe you need to pick up flax plants. These are blue flowered plants that will grow in abundance around the Bramblehmead Valley area. Picking up twelve of them should unlock the spinning wheel, which you can then build using the following resources:

12 Ash Logs

4 Flax

2 Stone

Important note - you HAVE to build this under a roof for it to work, you cannot place it outside. The spinning wheel just needs roof coverage above, however, not a fully formed roof or building.

Now that you have the spinning wheel, interact with it and add some Flax. This will start making Coarse Thread at a one to one ratio. When you start producing it, this will also unlock a recipe for the Ash Shortbow. To make the Ash Shortbow, go to the Crafting Table with the following resources:

12 Ash Logs

3 Coarse Thread

Remember, you will also need some arrows, and should have multiple types unlocked from collecting other resources. Make some of them at the Crafting Table as well. If you do not have any recipes for arrows, the item you may be missing is feathers, with you can get by killing chickens. You can find chickens near the windmill in Temple Woods where you original fought the giant rats.

After that, you are free to go hunting, but keep in mind that a single shot will not kill most of the animals, so prepare to have quick follow-up shots as they will run from you for quite a distance.