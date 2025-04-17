SCUF Valor Pro Wired Xbox controller review: Getting a grip

SCUF has been in the business of premium third-party controllers for a long time. It takes a lot to stand out in a crowded field of high-end controllers, but the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Xbox controller does so, both for better and worse. In terms of design and sheer value proposition, the Valor Pro is one of the better controllers I've experienced. The trade-off, however, is the pesky wired connection that will have users asking how much money they're willing to save at the expense of convenience.

It doesn't take long for the SCUF Valor Pro controller to make an impression. It fits comfortably in my average-sized hands, where my fingers instinctively find the face buttons and shoulder triggers. The first thing that stands out is the texture along the rear grips. There's a rubbery, slightly bumpy layer along the back side to help prevent the controller from slipping. I'm not one of those people with sweaty palms, but the textured layering is appreciated nonetheless. It also makes it a little easier to reach the four back buttons, where I can easily access them with my middle fingers.



The rear button placement is curious at first glance, but it works out well in practice. When holding the controller, my middle fingers seamlessly fall into place on the two back paddles. A little closer to the middle, along each paddle's side, there are two more back buttons. I didn't find a lot of use for them during my gaming sessions, though the controller can store three profiles (each accessible through a rear button) that allow for the best genre-specific experience. I will say that I was surprised at how easy it was to reach these back buttons with a short extension of each middle finger. It takes a little bit of pressure to push down on each one, which is helpful to prevent accidental presses in the heat of battle.

There's room for some modularity and I must emphasize that it's "some." The Valor Pro does have a removable magnetic faceplate, one that's fairly simple to take in and out. However, the current line of SCUF's faceplates will not fit over it. The purpose of taking out the faceplate here is rather to switch out some of the analog stick options. The longer option is meant more for shooters while the shorter one aims for quick movement, both improved with Hall Effect magnetic technology for greater precision.

While I didn't notice too much of a difference in my FPS proficiency at first (which can be attributed more to "reviewer error" than anything), the shorter stick felt good when playing solo games like Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It wound up being my stick of choice, even when veering off into FPS titles. The D-pad also felt comfortable and while it was serviceable in fighting game scenarios, I do wish there were some additional D-pad customization options for fighters and other arcade titles.

The shoulder triggers are interesting in that they feel smooth by default. While I do tend to veer toward the default setting, there are two switches along the back (one for each trigger) that can switch them to a shorter, clickier instant setting. Having the option to fire quickly with the instant triggers made my shooter sessions at least feel noticeably different, perfect for those who thrive on their quick reflexes. A 1K polling rate update was also pushed out during the time of this review. It does offer a tangible difference in terms of response timing, but it has a few catches. For one thing, it's only available on PC and it must be deactivated before it can be reconnected to an Xbox. The other thing is, switching it on and off requires some simultaneous button presses that can be tough to remember.

The last thing to note is that this is all featured in a wired controller package, which is a double-edged sword for me personally. It's not ideal for my Xbox, because the included cable is a 10-foot USB-C to USB-A cord. While the wired build is understandable because it helps keep the controller lightweight, it does take up a lot of real estate. While I didn't mind sitting on the couch with a long cable, just in my younger gaming days, the dog wasn't so keen on it, often having to leap over it. Having said that, it's much better suited as a replacement for my old Xbox 360 controller on my PC, connecting to a USB-A port along the back of my machine. The cord, in that instance, simply blends in with the rest of the cable mess in the back of my PC. Of course, every user's mileage will vary.

At the end of the day, the SCUF Valor Pro is a solid piece of work. The fact that it's wired could be a dealbreaker for some, but it's great for those looking for a solid wired option for their PC, especially with the 1K polling rate update. As an Xbox controller, it's hard to recommend over a comparable wireless option, but it does sport a comfortable form factor, responsive buttons and triggers, some neat headset control features along the bottom, and a lighter-than-average weight. It's a strong step forward for SCUF and one that should be more appealing as soon as more customization options are put out in the wild.

This review is based on a unit provided by the manufacturer. The SCUF Valor Pro Wired Xbox controller is available now for $99.99 USD from the SCUF Gaming website.