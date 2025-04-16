Cronos: The New Dawn features Cronenberg-like monsters that combine if left alive A small enemy can become a huge problem if they get to combine with their fellow creatures. Bloober's advice? 'DON'T LET THEM MERGE.'

Bloober Team’s next game, Cronos: The New Dawn, will return the developer to original stories and worlds as it launches this new horror sci-fi IP, and this week we got a good look at just how that will play. The group released a gameplay video that shows off its exploration, combat, and the monsters you’ll face. More than that, the monsters seem to have a unique aspect where they will merge with weakened or dead allies and become stronger creatures.

Bloober Team showed off a look at the gameplay in Cronos: The New Dawn in a new trailer this week. In said trailer, we wander around distorted environments, alien landscapes, and high-tech facilities as a spacesuit-equipped individual with a gun. The gun is very important, as the trailer shows all sorts of wormy creatures that would be right at home in a Cronenberg flick or John Carpenter’s The Thing, but another thing the trailer stressed is that you’d better finish your enemies off or you’re in for a nasty surprise. As the trailer says, “DON’T LET THEM MERGE.”

From the looks of things, creatures can absorb each other and become stronger, faster, heartier versions of themselves. So it seems that once you get one enemy down, you’d better keep the others away from that corpse if you don’t want to deal with a nastier foe that might overwhelm you.

Cronos: The New Dawn was announced during the Xbox Partner Showcase in October 2024. It’s an all-new IP following Bloober’s successful collaboration with Konami on the Silent Hill 2 remake.

With no release date announced for the game yet, stay tuned for more updates as they drop by following the Cronos: The New Dawn topic at Shacknews.