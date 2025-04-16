Evening Reading - April 16, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sifu developer's 5v5 soccer game Rematch gets an open beta this weekend
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound devs reveal longtime franchise enemy as playable character
- Marvel Rivals to add Costume Customization this week
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 2 will have an 'Easy Mode' that lets you skip boss battles
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage review: Staring into the abyss
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Whenever I have a cool idea in D&D
Getting a nat 1 in dungeons and dragons pic.twitter.com/ubIhNKdVJF— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) April 14, 2025
That said, natural 1s make for equally awesome storytelling.
Legal Eagle answers criminal law questions
Informative and helpful stuff. These videos continue to be awesome.
We've got a cool new horse on Shackpets
🚨NEW PET ALERT🚨— Shackpets (@shackpets) April 16, 2025
Welcome to Rudy the Horse! 🐴#horses #shackpets #pets pic.twitter.com/XJKfr7Ne8p
Welcome, Rudy!
Pokemon x Marvel Rivals
Cynthia Darkchild pic.twitter.com/D8BY6MdCQU— Mana Moon - Art Team (@ManaMoonArt) April 16, 2025
This is dope as hell.
Vince Carter and T-Mac are cousins?
Tracy McGrady discovered he is Vince Carter’s cousin at a family reunion 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/uEOFY23sNd— Sports Posting W’s (@SportsPostingWs) April 15, 2025
Maybe I'm late on this, but that's a hilarious connection. Jumping ability must run in the family.
A24 is starting a record label
A24 Music. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/hfg3AKfk0B— A24 (@A24) April 16, 2025
This is quite a random move, but I like the retro vibe in the video. What's the album equivalent of a psychological horror film sound like?
Fyre Festival 2 postponed, refunds issued
Fyre Festival 2 Postponed and Tickets Refunded, No New Date Announced https://t.co/TeuqMWpb11— Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2025
Hahahahahaha.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
