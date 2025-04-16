New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 16, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Whenever I have a cool idea in D&D

That said, natural 1s make for equally awesome storytelling.

Legal Eagle answers criminal law questions

Informative and helpful stuff. These videos continue to be awesome.

We've got a cool new horse on Shackpets

Welcome, Rudy!

Pokemon x Marvel Rivals

This is dope as hell. 

Vince Carter and T-Mac are cousins?

Maybe I'm late on this, but that's a hilarious connection. Jumping ability must run in the family.

A24 is starting a record label

This is quite a random move, but I like the retro vibe in the video. What's the album equivalent of a psychological horror film sound like?

Fyre Festival 2 postponed, refunds issued

Hahahahahaha.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Daredevil, screaming.
Blind lawyer who doubles as a vigilante sounds like something from a Bubbletron prompt!
Source: Marvel Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

