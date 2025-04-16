ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 568 Croc Legend of the Gobbos starts on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, it’s time for yet another Shacker’s Choice night. Watch your favorite Shacknews shows on Twitch, earn points in the chat, and spend them on rewards during the livestreams. Friend of The Stevetendo Show, WickedJoker90X, spent her points to select the next Stevetendo Show game. We’re playing Croc Legend of the Gobbos thanks to WickedJoker90X.

This will be my first time playing this game as I missed out on it during the PlayStation 1 era. All I know is that the game was originally going to be a Yoshi game but that concept was scrapped. Thus Croc was born and might be why he still looks a little like Yoshi. Anyway, it will be interesting to see how this playthrough goes as I really know nothing about Croc Legend of the Gobbos. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for the start of a Croc Legend of the Gobbos playthrough.

Every explorer needs a backpack!

©Argonaut Games

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Kirby and the Forgotten Land playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is done so we'll have a new playthrough starting up next week so stay tuned.

In Nintendo news, there is a Nintendo Direct this week all about Mario Kart World. It's scheduled for April 17 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET so if you're interested, wake up early and have a cup of coffee with Mario. Swing by The Stevetendo Show this evening and I'll share my thoughts about what I want from Mario Kart World. There are a ton of drivers so I'm holding out hope for Chain Chomp to get in.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.