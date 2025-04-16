New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PS Plus is getting a price hike in Canada

All three tiers of PlayStation Plus are getting more expensive starting this summer.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
We’ve seen digital subscriptions across the entertainment business routinely get more and more expensive as time goes on, and it looks like PlayStation Plus will be the latest to raise its prices. Canadian gamers will soon be looking at a bigger recurring bill as PS Plus is receiving a price increase in June.

Sony announced the upcoming PS Plus price increase in an email to Canadian subscribers. In it, the PS5 maker says that the price increase will help it “to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits” to the subscription service. Here are the new prices for PS Plus’ three subscription tiers (in Canadian Dollars, of course):

Essential

  • New: $13.99/month, $34.99/three months, $109.99/year
  • Old: $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year

Extra

  • New: $20.99/month, $55.99/three months, $189.99/year
  • Old: $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year

Premium

  • New:$24.99/month, $68.99/three months, $224.99/year
  • Old: $21.99/month, $59.99/three months, $189.99/year

The new Canadian PS Plus prices will go into effect in the first billing period after June 24, 2025. This marks the second PlayStation-related price hike this week, as Sony recently announced cost increases for PS5 consoles in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

