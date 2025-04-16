PS Plus is getting a price hike in Canada All three tiers of PlayStation Plus are getting more expensive starting this summer.

We’ve seen digital subscriptions across the entertainment business routinely get more and more expensive as time goes on, and it looks like PlayStation Plus will be the latest to raise its prices. Canadian gamers will soon be looking at a bigger recurring bill as PS Plus is receiving a price increase in June.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony announced the upcoming PS Plus price increase in an email to Canadian subscribers. In it, the PS5 maker says that the price increase will help it “to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits” to the subscription service. Here are the new prices for PS Plus’ three subscription tiers (in Canadian Dollars, of course):

Essential

New: $13.99/month, $34.99/three months, $109.99/year

Old: $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year

Extra

New: $20.99/month, $55.99/three months, $189.99/year

Old: $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year

Premium

New:$24.99/month, $68.99/three months, $224.99/year

Old: $21.99/month, $59.99/three months, $189.99/year

The new Canadian PS Plus prices will go into effect in the first billing period after June 24, 2025. This marks the second PlayStation-related price hike this week, as Sony recently announced cost increases for PS5 consoles in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK.