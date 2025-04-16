Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 2 will have an 'Easy Mode' that lets you skip boss battles Hideo Kojima confirmed a mode in Death Stranding 2 that lets us skip throwing tons of grenades at ghost squids and reading about it instead.

In the original Death Stranding, players had access to a “Very Easy” mode that eliminated pretty much all of the challenge so players could simply enjoy the story. It seems that will be returning in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, as Hideo Kojima himself recently talked about an easier mode in the sequel that will let players skip bosses and read about the battle that would have happened on higher difficulties.

This detail was taken a recent Koji10 broadcast, as translated by gaming social media Genki (and reported by GamesRadar). There, Hideo Kojima spoke to a “special feature to help players who are not so experienced at action games.”:

For boss battles in DS2 (presumably in easy mode) there will be an extra option on the game over screen below the ‘continue’ option. This option will let you clear the boss battle and show you image and text descriptions of the battle like a novel instead to let to clear the boss battle more easily!

As mentioned, ease-of-access modes were available in the first Death Stranding, so this isn’t surprising to see. What’s interesting is this seems like a further step in helping to ensure all players get to enjoy the game regardless of the challenge they want. Boss battles in the first game were a tumultuous point. They felt at odds with the bulk of the game, which was a long and immersive journey across the wilds. There are plenty of players that don’t mind a challenge, but having the option to move things along sounds nice, too.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still on track for a June 2025 release. As we watch for more details, stay tuned for further coverage on the Death Stranding 2 topic.