Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 2 will have an 'Easy Mode' that lets you skip boss battles

Hideo Kojima confirmed a mode in Death Stranding 2 that lets us skip throwing tons of grenades at ghost squids and reading about it instead.
TJ Denzer
Image via Kojima Productions
3

In the original Death Stranding, players had access to a “Very Easy” mode that eliminated pretty much all of the challenge so players could simply enjoy the story. It seems that will be returning in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, as Hideo Kojima himself recently talked about an easier mode in the sequel that will let players skip bosses and read about the battle that would have happened on higher difficulties.

This detail was taken  a recent Koji10 broadcast, as translated by gaming social media Genki (and reported by GamesRadar). There, Hideo Kojima spoke to a “special feature to help players who are not so experienced at action games.”:

As mentioned, ease-of-access modes were available in the first Death Stranding, so this isn’t surprising to see. What’s interesting is this seems like a further step in helping to ensure all players get to enjoy the game regardless of the challenge they want. Boss battles in the first game were a tumultuous point. They felt at odds with the bulk of the game, which was a long and immersive journey across the wilds. There are plenty of players that don’t mind a challenge, but having the option to move things along sounds nice, too.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still on track for a June 2025 release. As we watch for more details, stay tuned for further coverage on the Death Stranding 2 topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

    April 16, 2025 1:27 PM

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 16, 2025 1:39 PM

      This is a great idea. Over the last decade or so, I've come to realize boss battles are what I enjoy the least about video games. For every great one, there are at least two or three others that are either too easy or unnecessarily punishing. The worst is when a game lets you customize your character only to prevent your build from beating a boss without speccing other stats and abilities that go against what you're trying to do with the character.

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        April 16, 2025 1:43 PM

        I agree. I kind of hope this is an option that we can just opt into for the bosses because those were really the only things I didn't like about the first game.

      • ShXIII legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 16, 2025 2:26 PM

        Yup, i don't mind boss fights but the trend of making them super difficult and never ending, multistaged bullshit is not fun. Most recent one for me was Turbo Overkill. That game was a 10 out of 10 for me until the last chapter went full retard with the final bosses, pretty much ruined the game for me.

