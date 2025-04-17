Monster Hunter Wilds cracked Twitch's March 2025 Top 10 with 36 million hours viewed Even with a boost from Monster Hunter, Twitch couldn't avoid a daily viewership dip in March for the fourth year in a row.

Another month has come and gone, and with it comes StreamElements State of the Stream reports on various stats from Twitch. This month’s report showed the obvious effect of Monster Hunter Wilds as it broke into the Twitch Top 10 following its February 28 release. Marvel Rivals also continued to keep a place on the board, but it wasn’t enough to keep Twitch as a whole from seeing a dip in daily viewership in March 2025, which makes the fourth year in a row that daily viewership has dipped in that month.

StreamElements posted its State of the Stream report for March 2025 this week, with data provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. In said release, we saw Monster Hunter Wilds broke into the Twitch Top 10 for the month. Having released on February 28, it didn’t have any effect on the previous month, but had all of March 2025 to work with and pinned down 36 million hours viewed for it, snagging the #9 spot. Marvel Rivals also stayed in the Top 10, securing the #10 with 32 million hours viewed.

Monster Hunter Wilds made it to the #8 spot on Twitch's Top 10 categories for March 2025 with 36 million hours viewed.

Source: StreamElements

Despite the success of those two games, and the usual suspects drawing in tens of millions of hours on Twitch in March 2025, it wasn’t enough to break the trend of daily viewership dips in the month. This now marks the fourth consecutive year that daily viewership for Twitch has dipped from the previous month. StreamElements’ CEO Or Perry attributes the continued dip to a lack of esports and other major gaming activities in March, as well as holiday and vacation events:

Understanding the streaming landscape goes beyond just watching numbers rise and fall. On Twitch, things like major esports events and the time of year can make certain months look stronger or weaker on paper. If you’re not familiar with these contributing factors, it’s easy to misread what a peak or dip really means for the platform.

As such, it will be interesting to see how April goes for Twitch. Stay tuned to the StreamElements topic for more State of the Stream reporting as it drops.