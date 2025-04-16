Marvel Rivals to add Costume Customization this week Players will be able to customize their skins with color palettes.

Marvel Rivals features a slew of unlockable and purchasable character skins for its roster of heroes. In the game’s next update, players will be able to further personalize their look with Costume Customization. This feature adds the ability to apply different color combos to existing character skins.

NetEase Games announced Character Customization in a post on X. Players will be able to customize their skins in a new Costumes tab. In an image, we see a few examples of the color palettes that’ll be available. This includes Rosy Resilience, Plasma Pulse, Phantom Purple, and Winter’s Wrath.



Source: NetEase Games

We don’t know what the full range of color palettes will be or if they’ll apply to every skin, but this is a major addition to Marvel Rivals’ cosmetic offerings. The game already boasts a bevy of skins inspired by movies and comic books, with Season 2 adding classic X-Men suits and regal looks for several characters.

Costume Customization will be added to Marvel Rivals on April 17. The update is not expected to add any balance changes to the game.