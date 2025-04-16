New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Marvel Rivals to add Costume Customization this week

Players will be able to customize their skins with color palettes.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Rivals features a slew of unlockable and purchasable character skins for its roster of heroes. In the game’s next update, players will be able to further personalize their look with Costume Customization. This feature adds the ability to apply different color combos to existing character skins.

NetEase Games announced Character Customization in a post on X. Players will be able to customize their skins in a new Costumes tab. In an image, we see a few examples of the color palettes that’ll be available. This includes Rosy Resilience, Plasma Pulse, Phantom Purple, and Winter’s Wrath.

Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Source: NetEase Games

We don’t know what the full range of color palettes will be or if they’ll apply to every skin, but this is a major addition to Marvel Rivals’ cosmetic offerings. The game already boasts a bevy of skins inspired by movies and comic books, with Season 2 adding classic X-Men suits and regal looks for several characters.

Costume Customization will be added to Marvel Rivals on April 17. The update is not expected to add any balance changes to the game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola