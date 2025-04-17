Watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct here Tune in as Nintendo dives into Mario Kart World's features and content.

Today, Nintendo will hold a Direct solely dedicated to Mario Kart World, the upcoming installment in its racing franchise. Set to be a Switch 2 launch title, there’s a lot we still don’t know about MKW, but that’ll change soon. You can watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct here.

Watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct

The Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct will take place on April 17 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Direct will be 15 minutes long. During it, we can expect to learn more about the game’s features and mechanics. During the Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, we learned that Mario Kart World would support 24-player races and will let players go off course and explore an open world.

You can expect to read all the Mario Kart World news right here on Shacknews. After the Direct, we’ll be going live to share our reactions and break down the presentation.