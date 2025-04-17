New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct here

Tune in as Nintendo dives into Mario Kart World's features and content.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Today, Nintendo will hold a Direct solely dedicated to Mario Kart World, the upcoming installment in its racing franchise. Set to be a Switch 2 launch title, there’s a lot we still don’t know about MKW, but that’ll change soon. You can watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct here.

Watch the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct

The Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct will take place on April 17 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Direct will be 15 minutes long. During it, we can expect to learn more about the game’s features and mechanics. During the Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, we learned that Mario Kart World would support 24-player races and will let players go off course and explore an open world.

You can expect to read all the Mario Kart World news right here on Shacknews. After the Direct, we’ll be going live to share our reactions and break down the presentation.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

