Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound devs reveal longtime franchise enemy as playable character The Black Spider Clan have been enemies in previous Ninja Gaiden games, but we'll play as one in Ragebound with the assassin, Kumori.

In many of the Ninja Gaiden games, and especially the 3D games such the recent Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, the Black Spider Clan has been a sworn enemy of Ryu Hayabusa and the Dragon Clan. However, in Game Kitchen’s upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, it seems we’ll be playing as one. The devs revealed new playable character Kumori, who is an assassin for the Black Spider. It looks like her path will cross with newcomer Dragon ninja Kenji as they join forces to combat the forces of the demon realm.

The Game Kitchen shared details of Kumori as a new playable character in a new trailer for the game this week. There, we got to see Kumori introduced, as well as a glimpse of her abilities in action. She’s fast and agile, able to whip multiple projectiles out or empower her projectiles and strikes with the power of the Black Spider as she dashes and dances around foes.

More interesting is that at a certain point, we get to see Kumori and Kenshi join forces through a strange method that seems to leave one of them as a spirit while the other fights. Even as a spirit in the background, Kenshi or Kumori will provide support with various attacks when the active character needs them. It also looks like we can switch between them for certain segments of the game or launch incredibly powerful moves with their synergy.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound comes out in summer 2025 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.