Sifu developer's 5v5 soccer game Rematch gets an open beta this weekend Sloclap's Rematch made its debut during the Triple-i Initiative showcase last week.

Last week, Sifu developer sloclap revealed its next big game: Rematch. It’s 5v5 online soccer game that pits players against each other on the pitch using physics developed through many years of experience from sloclap’s work on martial arts titles. The game has had closed playtesting, but it’s getting an open beta on PC this weekend, and signups are still available.

Sloclap announced the details of its upcoming open beta for Rematch in a press release this week. According to the developer, the Rematch open beta will run from April 18 to April 19 on Steam. Players can go to Rematch’s website to sign up for beta access on the platform of their choice, but for this one, players can also go to the Rematch Steam Page and click the “Request Access” button to attempt to join the upcoming open beta playtest.

Rematch looks promising. In a genre dominated by FIFA and EA Sports FC, sloclap has used its acumen for physics-based action to create what’s supposed to be an immersive, skill-based team game. Each player controls a soccer player on the pitch, meaning that teams of five will have to play the field properly and position themselves for big plays when the time is right. The game made its first debut during the Triple-i Initiative showcase in which details were also shared about Endless Legend 2 and The Alters, to name a few.

Rematch is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on June 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the sloclap topic.