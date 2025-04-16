New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to open the office safe and get the code - Blue Prince

Secret safes and odd poems can lead to bountiful rewards in Blue Prince.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

The many puzzles and secrets of Blue Prince can leave you scratching your head, but only when you actually know where they are. The house is also filled with hidden safes, and opening them can be a real difference maker in your attempts to get to Room 46.

How to find and open the office safe in Blue Prince

The office in Blue Prince
Source: Shacknews

When you arrive in the office, you need to open the drawer on the right side of the desk. Doing so will reveal a small switch inside that you can turn, which will then cause the bust on the right side of the far wall to lift up, revealing the hidden office safe.

Now, read the note inside the drawer, and you will notice something. The poem is written in red, but one line is in black, "March of the Count." While the poem is about movement, we can also interpret March as being a month of the year, the third month, in fact.

The second part of that clue is "Count." If you go all the way to the Foyer, which can appear as a random hallway, you will notice that the bust sat atop the safe itself is of Count Isacc Gates. So, there will be a total of three busts of the count in the room, making the office safe code 0-3-0-3. Tap that into the keypad, then hit Enter to open the safe and get your reward.

For more helpful guides and to stay up to date with all the news, be sure to check out our Blue Prince page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

