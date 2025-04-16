Lost Records: Bloom & Rage review: Staring into the abyss

Don't Nod Montreal has been in the business of coming-of-age tales for more than a decade. With Life is Strange in the rear view mirror, the team has moved on to a new story focused around four friends who came together one magical summer and the trauma that tore them apart. It looked like the picture was becoming clearer with the end of Tape 1 (Bloom), which released back in February. Unfortunately, the story's conclusion in Tape 2 (Rage) doesn't capitalize on the potential set up by the February cliffhanger, instead getting bogged down by unwanted tropes and some nonsensical plot twists.

(The following completes the review that began with the impressions of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1. There may be minor spoilers for the first half of the game.)

One magic summer



Source: Don't Nod

The Rage side of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage continues the story of Swann Holloway and her old high school friends Autumn and Nora. They've met up in the modern day to reminisce over their 1995 summer together and the events that eventually tore them apart. There was a fourth friend named Kat whose absence in the modern setting was noticeable and was eventually explained in the most tragic way. She was suffering from a terminal case of leukemia, which set up the first part's cliffhanger and appeared to set the stage for the second part's main narrative.

Sure enough, Tape 2 (Rage) deals with the fallout of the friends learning of Kat's diagnosis, the consequences of their band's unsolicited outdoor concert, and the growing rift among the group. If Bloom was about the discovery of friendship and the finding of one's self through interactions with found family, Rage promised to test all of that through a type of adversity that was out of everybody's control. This would be more than just one special summer for Kat. In all likelihood, it was going to be her last.

Through their interactions with the game's characters, the player must decide how to address this sudden revelation. It ultimately becomes an empathy test, because while Swann undoubtedly has her own feelings about what happened, her interactions with Autumn, Nora, and eventually Kat can lead to their relationships going in a number of different directions. Autumn will have a panic attack, Nora will experience guilt, and Kat will want to just plow forward despite her deteriorating condition. As Swann, does the player work to understand her friends, do they go along with an escalating scheme that gets increasingly out of hand, and at what point do they assert themselves and their own thoughts at the potential risk of Swann's friendships? These questions don't just apply here, but also to the modern day, where Swann, Autumn, and Nora are still faced with the mysterious package that brought them back together.



Source: Don't Nod

Part of the Don't Nod Montreal experience is marveling at how the team presents these conundrums in a grounded manner. The sheer number of different directions that relationships can go is astonishing and it doesn't sink in until after the credits roll and the player is presented with just how many different outcomes there could have been. If the story itself had a more satisfying conclusion, it could have been the team's best effort to date. Unfortunately, everything after the big climax falls off a cliff. More appropriately, it falls off the giant abyss that's sitting in the middle of the forest.

While Don't Nod Montreal has typically been good about telling grounded tales with supernatural elements, Lost Records leans too far into the latter in the second half of Tape 2. While much of the story takes place in the friends' hideaway in the forest, there's also a bottomless pit that sits near it. Supernatural activity is heavily implied, and this could have been a fun story detail that could have been up for debate among fans. Unfortunately, without spoiling what happens, subtlety is tossed out the window in the climax, and Lost Records loses almost all of its grounded charm in the process. If the post-climax story was at least told well, I could look past it, but the ultimate reveal for why the group splits doesn't really hold water. In fact, it even contradicts some of Swann's memories that I was noticing as I toured the bar in the modern day back in Tape 1. Worst of all, what happens at the very end almost cheapens the heart-wrenching twist of Tape 1's conclusion with what I would describe as a supernatural cop out.

Now recording



Source: Don't Nod

In terms of gameplay, Lost Records' Tape 2 sticks with the formula established in the first part. It's a brilliant evolution of Don't Nod's adventure game formula. In addition to a given situation's standard dialogue options, more prompts can appear depending on Swann's surroundings, what she hears in the distance, or how much time passes. It encourages players to truly listen to the other characters before clumsily chiming in, though that's certainly an option as well. As noted in my Tape 1 impressions, it more closely emulates a real-world scenario.

The other main mechanic in Lost Records involves Swann's camcorder. Just as with Tape 1, players can view their surroundings through the camcorder and record clips as part of Swann's efforts to document her special summer. The attention to detail that I raved about in Tape 1 goes even farther here, as players will see the clips that they themselves recorded over the course of the story as part of at least one montage. It's brilliant in concept and execution.

Unfortunately, Tape 2 also relies on some unwanted tropes. A forced stealth section near the start of the second part almost had me banging my head on my table. While there are no true fail states, it's incredibly annoying to sit through the same opening dialogue.

The last thing to note is that some technical snags bog down the Lost Records experience. There were a few instances where character animations got caught in a weird loop. In the aforementioned stealth section, there was at least one instance where Swann had to sneak forward while the guy she was sneaking past was stuck in place. Kat was in a stable sitting on air at one point. However, the main reason I bring up glitches is that they did affect the climax for me. Something about the camera positioning, the inconsistent animation, and even some low-volume sound took away all of the impact of the big moment from that scene. It's a critical moment in the story, and it feels like it doesn't hit as hard because of a few technical snafus.

Friends forever?

When a game like Lost Records: Bloom & Rage shows such potential, I feel a grander sense of disappointment when it doesn't stick the landing. The game's characters aren't going to be everybody's cup of tea, because they can be over-the-top at times, but their love and friendship made me fall for them despite their imperfections. The refinements in the formula that began with Life is Strange ten years ago make this story resonate more, because you gain a more intimate insight into everybody's mindset.

All of this set the stage for the game to be something truly special. I don't doubt that for some people it will be, because some will see pieces of themselves in these characters. However, a series of missteps at the end, both from a technical and narrative standpoint, take away from what was shaping up to be a memorable coming-of-age story. The supernatural aspect isn't bad on its own, but it takes the whole story over at the end to its detriment.

Well, at least I'll still remember this game for the friends made along the way.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Tape 1 and Tape 2) is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99 USD. The game is rated M.