NVIDIA announces RTX 5060 family of graphics cards starting at $299 The RTX 5060 Ti is launching tomorrow in 8GB and 16GB models.

The RTX 50-series family of graphics cards is growing with the announcement of the RTX 5060s. This new line of GPUs from NVIDIA will see users able to improve their rigs with Blackwell tech for a surprisingly low price point.

On April 15, 2025, NVIDIA announced its new line of RTX 5060 family of graphics cards. The first off the ranks is the RTX 5060 Ti which comes in an 8GB and 16GB model starting at $379 and $429, respectively, and will be available tomorrow.



Source: NVIDIA

In May, users will be able to get the RTX 5060, which will cost a comparatively cheap $299. At the same time, NVIDIA will be releasing GeForce RTX 5060 laptops starting at $1099.

The announcement also included a deluge of information regarding how powerful the chips behind these GPUs are. The GPUs are able to take advantage of DLSS 4 and its multi frame generation technology, with NVIDIA showing that the 5060 Ti can double the frame rates of last-gen Ti cards while also lowering the latency.

With the Trump administration imposing tariffs on various countries, the low prices of the RTX 5060 family of cards is certainly surprising. In saying this, NVIDIA recently announced its plans to move production to the United States, where it has signed deals to build production houses in Arizona and Texas. It will be interesting to see how both of these elements impact NVIDIA’s GPU prices moving forward.