Evening Reading - April 15, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of your Tuesday. Things are slowing down just for a bit, but there are big plans coming up for this summer, and we’re setting our wheels in motion to deliver you another delightful showcase alongside our other coverage and news. Thank you to everyone who tunes in and sticks with us, but it’s time to bring this day of posting to a close, and for that, we have another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

A monch for the child

He worked up quite an appetite after throwing a tantrum and then scatting about for Switch 2.

Lonely churros

Once again I must sugar my own churro... pic.twitter.com/EoYlWL9rdK — Simpsons Daily Glavins (@simpsons_DG) April 15, 2025

If you ask me, a lonely churro is still a churro, and therefore good.

It could always be worse

in case anyone else needs to hear this today pic.twitter.com/SYSptIwLmZ — elia ⚔️ kcd2 era (@mcavoyist) April 15, 2025

Hans Capon is a bit of a louse, but he does have a good point about bad days. They always end, giving you a blank slate to work with.

When you get to the fiery gates…

Never cross the cows, unless you’re a chicken and there’s a road.

The final addition of more stuff

are we all ready for patch 8? pic.twitter.com/Dd3Q6Q9kxU — mica(ela) (@ishadowheart) April 15, 2025

Can’t believe what a run Baldur’s Gate 3 has had.

I’m on the opposite end

Feels like I should start a fourth and/or fifth character in #BaldursGate3 that I'll inevitably get too busy to take past the end of Act 1. https://t.co/P0E4BJGbJ6 — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) April 15, 2025

Where do people even find time to play Baldur’s Gate 3 all the way through one time, let alone 10?

Them fries lookin’ fine

You won’t miss one, or two, or three…

RIP Geese

ARE YOU OKAY?

MEGA64 X SNK

FATAL FURY

LIVE ACTION (OFFICIAL) pic.twitter.com/fPSifuURVn — Mega64 (@mega64) April 15, 2025

If only he’d stopped at falling off that skyscaper 47 times. If only…

