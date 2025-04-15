ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 567 The Spirit Temple awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. This has been a fun playthrough for a game that I try to play at least once a year. During the last Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough, we made it to the Gerudo Desert and freed the carpenters that were trapped there. The Gerudo are all women except for one man born to the tribe every one hundred years. They locked up the carpenters and Link in the Gerudo hideout because they were male.

It took a lot of convincing but we got on the good side of the Gerudo and were able to walk freely through the Gerudo Valley and it’s a good thing too because the only way to the Spirit Temple is through the Gerudo Desert. We made our way through the Child side of the Spirit Temple and this evening we’ll make our way through the Adult section. The Spirit Temple is the last temple in the game so if all goes well, we’ll make our way to the castle for a final showdown with Ganondorf. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

The Spirit Temple is calling my name!

