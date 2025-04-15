New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets spring 2025 roadmap

Steam Workshop support is in the cards, as well as an option to skip the annoying shader compilation at every start-up of the game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via GSC Game World
1

GSC Game World may have put STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl out in late 2024, but the group continues to work on adding new features to the game and sprucing up what’s already there. That said, GSC just gave fans a peek of what’s ahead for STALKER 2. The group just released a roadmap for Q2 2025 that includes a variety of priorities, including mod kits and Steam Workshop support, mutant behavior improvements, and A-Life tweaks. There’s plenty more on the way before July 2025 as well.

GSC Game World posted the details of its Q2 2025 spring roadmap for STALKER 2 in a developer’s blog post this week. In addition to the few things mentioned above, we should see some new content come to the game as well. The developers have teased two new weapons, as well as a skip for the lengthy shader compilation that takes place every time we start up STALKER 2.

STALKER 2's Q2 2025 roadmap, including mod support and A-life improvements.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to have an interesting series of updates between now and June 2025, including mod support and A-Life adjustments.
Source: GSC Game World

Some of the stuff that the developers are teasing for STALKER 2’s next few months look exciting to say the least. Even the shader compilation skip will let us get into the action that much faster, but A-Life (the activities of humans and creatures in the world absent of the player’s influence) has been a constant request for improvement from the community and it looks like GSC understands that.

With the game’s upcoming months planned out, fans will want to follow the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl topic for more updates and news as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola