STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets spring 2025 roadmap

GSC Game World may have put STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl out in late 2024, but the group continues to work on adding new features to the game and sprucing up what’s already there. That said, GSC just gave fans a peek of what’s ahead for STALKER 2. The group just released a roadmap for Q2 2025 that includes a variety of priorities, including mod kits and Steam Workshop support, mutant behavior improvements, and A-Life tweaks. There’s plenty more on the way before July 2025 as well.

GSC Game World posted the details of its Q2 2025 spring roadmap for STALKER 2 in a developer’s blog post this week. In addition to the few things mentioned above, we should see some new content come to the game as well. The developers have teased two new weapons, as well as a skip for the lengthy shader compilation that takes place every time we start up STALKER 2.

Some of the stuff that the developers are teasing for STALKER 2’s next few months look exciting to say the least. Even the shader compilation skip will let us get into the action that much faster, but A-Life (the activities of humans and creatures in the world absent of the player’s influence) has been a constant request for improvement from the community and it looks like GSC understands that.

