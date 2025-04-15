OpenAI reportedly working on a social network OpenAI may be gearing up to compete with the likes of X and Instagram.

OpenAI has been at the heart of the rise of AI in the tech space, and it looks like the company is setting its sights on the social media business for an upcoming project. A new report claims that OpenAI is working on a social network to rival platforms like X and Facebook.

The Verge reported that a new social media platform is in the works at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. The platform is apparently being built on the latest model of ChatGPT’s image-generation feature, but is still in the early stages of development. The outlet's sources claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been seeking external feedback on the project.



Source: Getty Images

A social network from OpenAI would directly compete with X and Facebook. It’s currently unknown if OpenAI’s social feed would be added to the ChatGPT app or spun off as its own. Back in February, Elon Musk made an unsolicited offer to buy ChatGPT, to which Sam Altman countered with an offer to buy X.

There has been no official word on OpenAI’s social network and, as the original report states, there’s a chance it never makes it to market.