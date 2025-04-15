New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

OpenAI reportedly working on a social network

OpenAI may be gearing up to compete with the likes of X and Instagram.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

OpenAI has been at the heart of the rise of AI in the tech space, and it looks like the company is setting its sights on the social media business for an upcoming project. A new report claims that OpenAI is working on a social network to rival platforms like X and Facebook.

The Verge reported that a new social media platform is in the works at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. The platform is apparently being built on the latest model of ChatGPT’s image-generation feature, but is still in the early stages of development. The outlet's sources claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been seeking external feedback on the project.

Sam Altman speaking on a stage.

Source: Getty Images

A social network from OpenAI would directly compete with X and Facebook. It’s currently unknown if OpenAI’s social feed would be added to the ChatGPT app or spun off as its own. Back in February, Elon Musk made an unsolicited offer to buy ChatGPT, to which Sam Altman countered with an offer to buy X.

There has been no official word on OpenAI’s social network and, as the original report states, there’s a chance it never makes it to market.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola