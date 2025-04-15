Ubisoft's Chroma is an open-source tool built to help add colorblind options to games Ubisoft hopes that developers will be able to use the tool to more easily cater to various colorblind options in games and applications.

At the Game Developers Conference in London, England, Ubisoft released a new, open-source tool it hopes will assist game developers in the creation of colorblind settings for players. Chroma is a tool that can assist with applying colorblind filters to applications in real-time, and Ubisoft is banking on the idea that it will ultimately aid developers in catering to players of various levels and types of colorblindness.

Ubisoft officially released the Chroma software during the Game Developers Conference this weekend, as well as uploading the software to GitHub where it is available for use by developers now. Currently, the software programs filters that Ubisoft claims have no effect on performance. Chroma is capable of simulating Protanopia, Deuteranopia, and Tritanopia, the three main types of colorblindness, but by making it open source, Ubisoft is inviting developers to make their own tweaks as necessary and hopefully help create an ecosystem where colorblind options are easier to bring to games of all scopes.

Introducing Chroma, our powerful colorblind simulation tool, now open to everyone!



Discover how it works, and try it for yourself: https://t.co/UfUq5Dp9oy pic.twitter.com/HFkmblsX2f — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 14, 2025

Ubisoft and Chroma Product Manager Jawad Shakil was on hand during Chroma’s reveal at the Game Developers Conference and shared more details about its purpose and Ubisoft’s goals with the software:

Chroma was created with a clear purpose – making colour blindness accessibility a natural part of the creative and testing process. The team faced and overcame significant challenges while building it, such as real-time performance issues and finding the right algorithm to power Chroma. By collaborating closely with accessibility experts and refining the tool based on feedback, the team created a solution that eliminated lag and inaccuracies, making accessibility testing efficient and smooth.

Hopefully, that means that with Chroma being open source, it can be applied to a variety of gaming projects and applications. As we watch to see its effects, stay tuned to the Accessibility topic for more updates.