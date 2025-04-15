New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft's Chroma is an open-source tool built to help add colorblind options to games

Ubisoft hopes that developers will be able to use the tool to more easily cater to various colorblind options in games and applications.
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

At the Game Developers Conference in London, England, Ubisoft released a new, open-source tool it hopes will assist game developers in the creation of colorblind settings for players. Chroma is a tool that can assist with applying colorblind filters to applications in real-time, and Ubisoft is banking on the idea that it will ultimately aid developers in catering to players of various levels and types of colorblindness.

Ubisoft officially released the Chroma software during the Game Developers Conference this weekend, as well as uploading the software to GitHub where it is available for use by developers now. Currently, the software programs filters that Ubisoft claims have no effect on performance. Chroma is capable of simulating Protanopia, Deuteranopia, and Tritanopia, the three main types of colorblindness, but by making it open source, Ubisoft is inviting developers to make their own tweaks as necessary and hopefully help create an ecosystem where colorblind options are easier to bring to games of all scopes.

Ubisoft and Chroma Product Manager Jawad Shakil was on hand during Chroma’s reveal at the Game Developers Conference and shared more details about its purpose and Ubisoft’s goals with the software:

Hopefully, that means that with Chroma being open source, it can be applied to a variety of gaming projects and applications. As we watch to see its effects, stay tuned to the Accessibility topic for more updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

