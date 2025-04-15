Elden Ring Nightreign's Raider Hero brings hard-hitting strength to the roster The Raider makes the sixth hero class to be confirmed for Nightreign so far.

FromSoftware has released a new video for Elden Ring Nightreign, and this time it focuses on the new Raider class for the game’s Hero roster. The Raider is looking tanky and tough, like they’ll be able to withstand some fierce attacks and then reply with crushing blows of their own. They make the sixth hero to come to the Elden Ring Nightreign roster.

FromSoftware shared the new Elden Ring Nightreign video showcasing the Raider Hero on the game’s social media this week. The Raider brings an aggressive burliness not found in the other Hero classes so far. Looking like a savage Viking and wielding a mighty two-handed axe, the Raider features abilities that allow him to tank hits from foes. He also seems to have a headbutt that sturdies him up, soaking up damage and attacks before he staggers foes with his battering ram of a skull.

Perhaps most interesting is the Raider’s ultimate ability which draws a runic stone out of the earth to act as a pillar for allies to take refuge and attack from. You can use the pillar to jump upon foes and deliver falling attacks for big damage, but it seems you can also get some breathing room by taking refuge on the pillar high above your enemies for a moment.

Elden Ring Nightreign promises to be a solid breakaway from the usual FromSoftware formula, but in a very good way so far. As we await the game’s launch in May 2025, stay tuned to the Elden Ring Nightreign topic for more updates and news.