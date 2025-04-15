New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tekken 8 to receive 'emergency patch' later this week

Season 2 of Tekken 8 has gotten off to a rough start with many complaining that offense is simply too strong in the game, and especially on characters like Jack-8.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

Tekken 8 is going through a bit of a rough patch. While many players were excited to welcome Anna back to the roster, it came with a slew of changes that many players did not like. Offense is ridiculously strong right now, and the defensive and evasive options haven’t made up for it. At high level play, the pros have been vocal about how unfun this version of the game is to play. That’s why Bandai Namco is addressing concerns, starting with an emergency patch that will take aim at the most egregious current issues in the game. That patch is expected to launch this week.

Bandai Namco addressed upcoming updates for Tekken 8 in a recent developer post, as well as a thread on social media. The emergency patch will launch on April 17 on all available platforms, and with it will come the following major focuses in adjustments:

The patch post and thread go on to share that further adjustments are coming in mid-May after the development team collects feedback from the playerbase. Both oral suggestions and data from the game will be analyzed to prepare for the next adjustments that will be implemented next month.

Anna Williams was a pretty good start to Season 2 of Tekken 8, bringing her rocket launcher in kind and expanding her moveset with all sorts of combos that utilize it. Unfortunately, her lovely presence is currently bogged down under the weight of current issues affecting the whole game, so hopefully these changes this week and in May can get us all back on track and enjoying some good Tekken once again.

As we watch for the upcoming changes, stay tuned here at Shacknews to the Tekken 8 topic for more updates and coverage as they drop.

