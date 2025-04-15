New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to play cross-play in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 finally has cross-play support. Here's how you can use it.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

With Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8, Larian Studios has added cross-play support to the RPG. A heavily requested feature since launch, players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation can all play together. Players have the option to either host a game, or join a friend’s. Here’s how you can play cross-play in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to host a cross-play game in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are the steps to host a cross-play session in Baldur’s Gate 3, as laid out by Larian Studios in the latest patch notes.

  1. Access multiplayer.
  2. Select “Cross-Play”.
  3. Select “Create”.
  4. Customise your options and select “Launch”.
A party of four standing on a cliff.

Source: Larian studios

How to join a cross-play game in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are the steps to join a cross-play session in BG3.

  1. On the main menu, select “Multiplayer”.
  2. Select the “Cross-Play” tab.
  3. Join the other player’s lobby.
  4. If you or the host are using mods and there are any discrepancies, the Mod Verification window will open to inform you of which mods need installing, uninstalling, or updating.

Players can still enjoy mods in cross-play, as long that all participating players have the same mods activated. With this update, Baldur’s Gate 3 also supports cross-progression for players who play on multiple platforms.

Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

