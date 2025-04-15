New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dune: Awakening delayed to June 10

Funcom is taking some extra time to implement player feedback.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Funcom
1

Funcom is just about ready to share its MMO adaptation of the Dune universe with the world, but it’ll need just a little bit more time in the oven. Dune: Awaken was originally scheduled to launch in May, but has officially been delayed to June.

Funcom shared news of Dune: Awakening’s delay in a press release. In a letter to fans, the studio explained that recent betas have provided valuable feedback that the team plans to implement. “Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers,” they wrote.

Dune: Awakening was previously set to launch on May 20, 2025. We’ve been hearing about the game since 2022, and have had the chance to play it ourselves and speak with the developers behind it.

Dune: Awakening will launch on June 10, 2025. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the game on June 5.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola