Dune: Awakening delayed to June 10 Funcom is taking some extra time to implement player feedback.

Funcom is just about ready to share its MMO adaptation of the Dune universe with the world, but it’ll need just a little bit more time in the oven. Dune: Awaken was originally scheduled to launch in May, but has officially been delayed to June.

Funcom shared news of Dune: Awakening’s delay in a press release. In a letter to fans, the studio explained that recent betas have provided valuable feedback that the team plans to implement. “Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers,” they wrote.

Dune: Awakening was previously set to launch on May 20, 2025. We’ve been hearing about the game since 2022, and have had the chance to play it ourselves and speak with the developers behind it.

Dune: Awakening will launch on June 10, 2025. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the game on June 5.