How to find the drawing room safe and code - Blue Prince Yeah, it's a puzzle, but you are gonna need to make some tremendous leaps to solve this in Blue Prince.

Blue Prince presents a range of puzzles to us as we attempt to make our way through one very large house. I would argue that many of these are fair, but some require incredible leaps to be able to solve. It's best to approach every room as if it is trying to communicate something to you. If you are in the drawing room and are struggling to figure things out, then this guide will help.

How to find the safe in the drawing room in Blue Prince

Source: Shacknews

Up first, we have to find the safe. This is subtle, but the hint is right in front of you. If you look at the portrait in the center of the room, you will see that the candelabra behind the subject looks a little different to the one in the room itself. Interact with the leftmost candle holder to pull it down, exposing the safe.

What is the drawing room safe code?

This is where things get wild. You need to look at the drawings on the wall, where you will notice that many of them repeat the same person as the subject. They all seem to be taking very exaggerated steps. If you have reached another puzzle that I don't want to spoil here, you will be aware of the phrase "small gates." This actually helps us here, as another way that you could spell that would be "small gaits", as in small steps.

So, when looking at the walls, if we count the number of paintings of the figure with the smallest step, we will get 4, and the second smallest will be 15. That, when put in a four-digit code format, would be 0-4-1-5.

As I said, this room is wild for the logical leaps you need to take.

