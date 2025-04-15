League of Legends Spirit Blossom Beyond ushers in Season 2 later this April New skins for existing champions, a new Champion, a new game mode, and overall game improvements are on the way at the end of April 2025.

Earlier this week, Riot Games teased the return of the Spirit Blossom event as part of League of Legends 2025 Season 2’s launch. Now we’ve learned more details about exactly what’s on the way with the event. A new Champion, new skins, a fresh game mode, game improvements, and plenty more are coming when Spirit Blossom Beyond launches League of Legends Season 2 at the end of this April.

Riot Games revealed the full details of League of Legends Season 2 and Spirit Blossom Beyond via a press release that included a dev blog and YouTube video about the changes coming on April 30, 2025. Some of the top level changes coming to the game are changes to the bounty system (deactivating it for the team in the lead) and changes to the jungle objective spawn times (Void Grubs and the Rift Herald spawn times have been adjusted). Speaking of jungle, in champ select, only the jungle role will now have access to the Smite spell to keep teams from trolling each other before the match even begins. The team also intends to implement major improvements to the griefing and intentional feeding detection systems to help crack down on toxicity further.

As for what’s coming with the Spirit Blossom Beyond event, players will see the launch of a new Champion later in the season, Yunara, who could be seen near the end of the recent Spirit Blossom Beyond animated teaser. We’ll also be getting the Brawl game mode, which takes us to a 5v5 fracas on a Bandle City map. There are no towers. We just have to drive our minions into the enemy base and fight enemy Champions to the death to take their otherwise unguarded objectives in a mode that encourages Champion combat.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Spirit Bloom event without new cosmetics, and Spirit Bloom Beyond looks to be full of them. A variety of the previous Spirit Blossom skins make their return, but new ones are also coming, providing Spirit Blossom-themed skins for Ashe, Lux, Irelia, Bard, Varus, Zyra, and Ivern. Prestige versions of the Spirit Blossom skins for Lux and Ivern will be available, and the next Exalted skin will go to Morgana.

With the dates for League of Legends Season 2 and the Spirit Blossom Beyond event set for the end of April, stay tuned to the League of Legends topic for more updates as we close in on the new content later this month.