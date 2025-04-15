What to do with the Silver Key - Blue Prince You really want to save this one for when your back is against a wall in Blue Prince.

An early contender for the best game of the year, Blue Prince turns a simple walk around a house into one of the best puzzle and mystery games in years. Learning exactly what to do with every item in the game is vital, and that applies to the Silver Key, which can really help you out of a sticky situation.

What to do with the Silver Key - Blue Prince

Source: Shacknews

The description of the Silver Key states that unlocking a door with the Silver Key will lead to a room with many doors. That sounds obtuse, as if it's a riddle that ties into a secret room, but it's actually quite literal. When you find a locked door, if you use this key, it will guarantee that the draft rooms have multiple doors.

Source: Shacknews

When you find a locked door, which becomes more common the deeper into the house you get, you will be able to use the Silver Key if you select the Special Keys option, you can select from any special keys you have found. You should save the silver key until you need to guarantee you will get multiple doors to be able to proceed.

This works well if you are looking for specific rooms or if you get yourself into a situation where you run the risk of closing yourself off due to your route choice and the random rooms you have received so far. Ultimately, this doesn't guarantee anything other than that you can get out of an awkward situation you may have found yourself in, so save it until you really need it.

For more helpful guides and to stay up to date with all the news, be sure to check out our Blue Prince page.