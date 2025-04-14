Evening Reading - April 14, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Look at this foggy creation. Not a lot of squares are revealed!

Track the birds!

Before you watch: Where do you think the birds go?

Aztecross gives a breakdown on the Marathon news

Bungie revealed a lot of info in the Marathon stream. Unless you were paying attention or watched it again, you might have missed something.

You can't talk about PVP-only games with a premium price point without bringing up Concord

Bungie, and now Sony, is in another tough spot. It's going to be difficult for the average gamer to look at Marathon and be convinced to spend $30-50 on a genre that already has great free-to-play alternatives.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run time!

Did you play this back in the day?

Django Unchained is a masterpiece

Might need to watch it again.

Remember the Signal fiasco?

Can't believe we're only a couple of months into this presidency.

Dreamcast ports!

I think I would like to own a Dreamcast at some point.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.