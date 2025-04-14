New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 14, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Look at this foggy creation. Not a lot of squares are revealed!

Track the birds!

Before you watch: Where do you think the birds go?

Aztecross gives a breakdown on the Marathon news

Bungie revealed a lot of info in the Marathon stream. Unless you were paying attention or watched it again, you might have missed something.

You can't talk about PVP-only games with a premium price point without bringing up Concord

Bungie, and now Sony, is in another tough spot. It's going to be difficult for the average gamer to look at Marathon and be convinced to spend $30-50 on a genre that already has great free-to-play alternatives.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run time!

Did you play this back in the day?

Django Unchained is a masterpiece

Might need to watch it again.

Remember the Signal fiasco?

Can't believe we're only a couple of months into this presidency.

Dreamcast ports!

I think I would like to own a Dreamcast at some point.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's ginger cat Rad snoozing on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

