Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection April 16 title update will add offline play Included quality-of-life changes will also be extended to both the Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

While Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was a big hit with fans of the old-school crossover fighters, the compilation certainly wasn't perfect. There were a few areas where Capcom could have improved. The publisher appears to feel the same way, because some of those shortcomings are being address with a title update set to deploy later this week.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' major quality-of-life updates will include offline Versus Mode play for all of the fighting games included. Players can also look forward to a game reset feature that allows users to return to the title screen from the pause menu. A new option will allow players to pause the game after a long press, which will prevent accidental inputs. Finally, a new resolution option will be available for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes that will include smoothed-out background textures. All of these options will be included with the previously released Capcom Fighting Collection and the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2. It is not clear which of the other two collections' titles will support the new resolution options.



Source: Capcom

Other features coming in the next title update include new remixes from the CAP-JAMS team, as well as new artwork from Capcom artist Shinkiro. Plus those who enjoy X-Men vs. Street Fighter will now be able to select which versions of the game to dive into. Versions 960910, 961004, and 961023 will all be selectable, so pick your favorite update and its included legacy glitches and/or bug fixes.

The Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics title update will go live on Wednesday, April 16. The full patch notes are expected to go live on the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection website on that date.