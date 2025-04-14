Twitch extends deadline for 100 hour storage limit for VODs to May Twitch is giving streamers more time to archive their highlights and uploads ahead of a mass deletion.

Twitch lit a fire under content creators earlier this year when they announced that the platform would be implementing a 100 hour limit on video uploads per profile. As streamers scramble to archive their library of VODs, Twitch has announced that the deadline is being extended to May 19.

Twitch announced the deadline extension in a post on X. The company says they’ve “improved download speeds, exports, & expanded bulk selection from 20 to 100” to help speed up the process for creators downloading content onto their personal storage. Twitch also mentioned in a subsequent post that some websites limit daily video downloads, implying that was also a factor in making the decision to extend the deadline.

📣 We're extending the deadline to May 19th, 2025.



We know this change is tough. We've improved download speeds, exports, & expanded bulk selection from 20 to 100 to make it easier to download and delete your highlights.



Changes will roll out in product by the end of the day! https://t.co/WR6vneLK6p — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 14, 2025

Once the May 19 deadline arrives, Twitch will automatically delete all stored content that goes over the limit of 100 hours. Afterwards, users will not be able to upload any footage past 100 hours.

With Twitch having been around for over a decade, several streamers expressed frustration with the change. Many of them flooded the replies to the original announcement, sharing how this could hurt speedrunners or creators with several years of videos stored.