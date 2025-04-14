New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Twitch extends deadline for 100 hour storage limit for VODs to May

Twitch is giving streamers more time to archive their highlights and uploads ahead of a mass deletion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Twitch
1

Twitch lit a fire under content creators earlier this year when they announced that the platform would be implementing a 100 hour limit on video uploads per profile. As streamers scramble to archive their library of VODs, Twitch has announced that the deadline is being extended to May 19.

Twitch announced the deadline extension in a post on X. The company says they’ve “improved download speeds, exports, & expanded bulk selection from 20 to 100” to help speed up the process for creators downloading content onto their personal storage. Twitch also mentioned in a subsequent post that some websites limit daily video downloads, implying that was also a factor in making the decision to extend the deadline.

Once the May 19 deadline arrives, Twitch will automatically delete all stored content that goes over the limit of 100 hours. Afterwards, users will not be able to upload any footage past 100 hours.

With Twitch having been around for over a decade, several streamers expressed frustration with the change. Many of them flooded the replies to the original announcement, sharing how this could hurt speedrunners or creators with several years of videos stored.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola