Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wonderland Whimsey update brings Alice to the game this month The Cheshire Cat is also coming to the Valley alongside an Uncrafting Station that lets you recycle an assembled prop into its base materials.

Disney’s free-to-play cosy life sim, Dreamlight Valley, is getting another major update that will bring another Disney universe to life in the game. This time, it’s Alice in Wonderland, launching in the Wonderland Whimsey update. One of the other fun additions coming with this update is an Uncrafting Station that will allow you to recycle props into their base parts.

Disney and Gameloft shared the details of its upcoming Wonderland Whimsey update on the game’s social media. With the update coming on April 23, 2025, we’ll get a new zone to explore, Alice and Cheshire Cat will become available to join our Valley through their own questlines, and there will be a wealth of cosmetics and props in Wonderland style to dress ourselves and our homes with.

If that wasn’t enough, the much requested Uncrafting Station is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players who follow the Cheshire Cat’s questline will eventually unlock access to station. Once unlocked, players will be able to use the Uncrafting Station to unmake any props they have assembled and break it down into the materials you used to make it. It should be great for reclaiming materials from the things you’ve made, but aren’t using.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Wonderland Whimsey update launches on April 23 for all available platforms. Stay tuned to the Dreamlight Valley topic for more updates and news on the game.