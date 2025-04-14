New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars Zero Company is the name of Respawn & Bit Reactor's strategy game

More information about Zero Company will be revealed during the Star Wars Celebration presentation on April 19.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
2

The official title of the tactical strategy Star Wars game coming from Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and EA has been revealed. The game will be called Star Wars Zero Company, and we’re going to get a full reveal of the game during Star Wars Celebration 2025, coming up at the end of this week.

EA revealed the name of the much-anticipated Star Wars game with a new website for Zero Company. There, we also learned where and when we can expect to find out more about the game:

This tactical Star Wars strategy game has been in development for some time now, having first been teased at in 2022. It looked like it was almost on the chopping block for layoffs, but survived as other projects were shut down and staff was cut in March 2024. It’s actually not the first we’ve heard this game would be revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025, either, as that was confirmed back in March 2025.

With the name of the game, Star Wars Zero Company confirmed, all that’s left is to wait for April 19 when the official reveal will take place. Stay tuned for all Star Wars gaming updates and coverage as it drops here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

