NVIDIA to start building AI supercomputers in the United States NVIDIA will look to produce its Blackwell chips and supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

As NVIDIA continues to be a leading name in tech and AI, the company has announced a sweeping change to its production pipeline. For the first time, NVIDIA will produce all of its AI supercomputers in the United States, and has already inked deals to put those plans in motion.

NVIDIA posted to its news website to announce its plans to move production to the U.S. In it, NVIDIA confirms that it has signed a deal to build production houses in Arizona (Blackwell chips) and Texas (AI supercomputers). NVIDIA says that it’s currently producing Blackwell chips at TSMC’s plants in Phoenix, Arizona.



Source: NVIDIA

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency,” CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

It’s worth noting that these changes come after Donald Trump announced that he’d be placing tariffs on a slew of foreign countries, a move that would impact the importing of NVIDIA products into the U.S. Producing in America would help the company avoid those tariffs in the long run, at least in regards to its Blackwell chips and supercomputers.