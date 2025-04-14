New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

League of Legends teases new Spirit Blossom event & cosmetics

New looks for Xin Zhao, Ashe, Lux, Ahri, Irelia, Nidalee, Morgana, and Shen were teased in a new animated cinematic.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Riot Games
1

Riot Games is bringing back the popular Spirit Blossom event for League of Legends in a new event called Season 2: Spirit Blossom Beyond. The group teased the event with a cinematic today that gave us a look at a wide collection of characters that will play into the event. If the past Spirit Blossom event was any indication, we could also be looking at a wealth of new cosmetics for some of our favorite Champions.

Riot Games showed off the teaser cinematic for League of Legends Season 2 Spirit Blossom Beyond on social media this week. The event is set to begin on April 30, 2025. Set to the song Here, Tomorrow, featuring musical artists Lilas and Kevin Penkin, the cinematic once again shows a magical and spiritual side of Runeterra, heavily related to Ionia, though as in the first Spirit Blossom event, anyone from the game can appear. In the cinematic, we saw Spirit Blossom versions of what looked like Xin Zhao, Ashe, Lux, Ahri, Irelia, Nidalee, Morgana, and Shen.

Whether or not ever single one of these characters will have a new cosmetic to go with the new Spirit Blossom event remains to be seen. Details are likely to come out in the days ahead, and Riot Games has set the dates, so we won’t be waiting long to enjoy what content comes of it. The previous League of Legends Spirit Blossom event had all sorts of fun things to explore, including unraveling unique stories for Cassiopeia, Lilia, Yasuo, and other characters that were involved. It sounds as though Riot Games is set to do it bigger and better the second time around.

As we wait to see what Spirit Blossom Beyond brings to the game, stay tuned for more League of Legends coverage and updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

