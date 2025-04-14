Diablo 4's general manager has content plans for the next decade Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson has plans to continue to add to Diablo 4 for about 10 years if things go his way.

The Diablo 4 team just showed off a look at its plans for 2025, but it seems franchise general manager Rod Fergusson has plans for a much longer stretch. On a recent chain interview, when asked what Fergusson felt the next major inflection point for Diablo would be, he revealed that he currently has plans for about 10 years worth of new content, stories, and other material for the game.

Fergusson teased his plans for Diablo via a chain interview between a variety of lead developers, as shared by Game File. The chain went that a developer would be asked a question, answer it, and then ask another developer the next question to keep the chain moving. During the chain, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill asked Fergusson what he felt the next installment of the series looked like. Fergusson responded that his team is “here for the long haul.”

“I’ve created a roadmap – a 10-year roadmap,” Fergusson said. “I can see this, this, this and this and all these different things that we can do, [which] is really inspiring.”

It’s a lofty plan, but whether or not it actually runs for 10 years remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that this might not all be confined to Diablo 4, but we do know that Diablo 4 already has lofty plans in 2025, which include apparent crossover content. Without more clarification, there’s no telling if Fergusson’s plan slips into a Diablo 5, but we at least know for certain that Diablo 4 still has plenty to give players who stick around.

As we wait to see how Fergusson and the Diablo team’s efforts continue to shake out, stay tuned to the Diablo 4 topic for more updates.