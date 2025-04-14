How to get coca leaves - Schedule 1 If you want to get on the express train to rich-ville in Schedule 1, then you'll need coca leaves.

Most important items in Schedule 1 will have a couple of ways to get them, but a few will be locked down and controlled by a single NPC. If you want to get your hands on coca leaves, you'll need to deal with one man and one man only. He's got the goods to help you take your empire to the next level.

How to get coca leaves in Schedule 1

Source: Shacknews

To get coca leaves, we first need to get coca seeds from Sal Moreno, a supplier. To get access to Sal Moreno, you will need to become friends with Javier Perez and Mac Cooper by selling them some product. Remember, quality goods and fair prices will increase your friendship levels with NPCs faster than trying to nickle and dime them on every deal.

Once you have established enough of a relationship with them, Sal Moreno will get in touch, and you will be able to request dead drops of coca seeds from him. At $80 a seed, these are expensive but can yield high rewards. Add it to a pot with some soil, and you'll be well on your way to cashing in.

Once the coca leaves are fully grown, clip them off and then take them to the cauldron. You'll need to hit Enforcer 1 and then pick it up from the Warehouse for $3000 if you don't already have it. After that, mix twenty coca leaves in the cauldron with one part gasoline to make cocaine.

