How to sell equipment - Schedule 1 You don't need to horde old items and gear anymore in Schedule 1.

As you work your way through various drugs and strains in Schedule 1, you may find you have invested in items and equipment that you no longer need. The good news is that you can now sell these and make some cash back rather than have them sitting around doing nothing.

How to sell equipment in Schedule 1

To sell items, you need to visit the pawnshop between 6 am and 6 pm. You should find Mick behind the counter (more on that in a bit), and you can interact with him. The first option will allow you to sell items and equipment. You do need to have the item in your inventory to be able to sell it.

Being a pawnshop, there are no set prices here; you will need to negotiate the value of the things you wish to sell within a set range. Press the Start button, and you'll start the process. Mick will check out the item and offer a price, and you can then counter or just take whatever he is willing to give. Keep an eye on the bar on the left to ensure you are not getting Mick too angry, and you should do just fine during negotiations.

What to do if Mick is missing from the pawnshop?

If Mick is missing when you arrive in the shop, he may be off talking to one of your dealers. Check your customer organization in the dealer app and make sure you haven't assigned him to someone else, and if you do, move him off their list and then sleep to reset it. There is also a chance that a nearby shootout may have spooked him, and he is hiding. If criminals or cops start firing off rounds, nearby NPCs will go into hide mode, so you may just need to come back later.

