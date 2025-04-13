Sony increases PS5 prices in Australia, New Zealand, Europe & UK Aussies, say hello to the new $829.95 price point for the now five-year-old PS5.

The PlayStation 5 is about to see a price increase thanks to everything that’s going on in the world at the moment. Due to high inflation and exchange rates, Sony is unable or unwilling to keep the PS5 at its current retail price and will be increasing the cost in a few regions.



Source: Sony

On April 14, 2025, Sony announced it would be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 console in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, with different prices for those within the United Kingdom. Sony claims this is due to a “challenging economic environment” with such elements like high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates leading to the need to increases prices.

Australia Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95 (was $800) PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95 (was $680)

New Zealand Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95 (was $899) PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95 (was $739)

Europe PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99 (was €449.99) (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

UK PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99 (was £389) (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)



A quick look at Aussie retailer JB Hi-Fi shows that the PlayStation 5 Slim is currently selling for $799, so these new prices amount to a $30 increase. It’s a small percentage increase on the cost, but that doesn’t matter much these days when people are already feeling the squeeze from all other aspects of their lives.

The good news is that the Disc Drive for the PS5 will be getting a price decrease. So if you’ve picked up a PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and realized you don’t want to rely on digital media alone, then it’s just gotten a bit cheaper to pick one up. Both of these price changes are going into effect as of today, April 14, 2025.

This is the latest in pricing shenanigans and once again underscores how problematic high inflation and the cost of living have gotten. Though it wasn’t directly mentioned, it’s also hard to ignore the Trump administration’s tariffs, of which the exceptions do not include video game consoles. As analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, tariffs aren’t the only cause of price increases and even if one region is impacted, “Sony might raise prices everywhere to offset losses.”

With price hikes impacting Australia, New Zealand, and Europe today, it’s anyone’s guess where the increases will land next.