All Runners in Marathon

In Marathon, we will be playing as Runners. This is the name given to our characters, heroes, or agents, depending on the games that you currently play and the parlance you are used to. They are exactly what you think, each one having a different kit that leans into a different playstyle.

Marathon will launch with six different runners to choose from, but the reveal livestream on April 12 only introduced us to the four that will be available in the closed alpha on April 23. We didn't get full details on their kit, but we did get some information about Locus, Blackbird, Glitch, and Void.

Locus excels at getting into enemy Runners' spaces and faces. Armed with an energy shield that provides solid cover from incoming fire, Locus also has a speed-boosting sprint ability that seems to have some form of overheating ability. It seems we'll be able to push the risk, and as long as you have good coverage from your team, you'll have the time to recover and not get punished by your enemies.

Blackbird was described as having a recon-based kit that finds and feeds information on enemy positions, either players or NPCs. The aim of the game for Blackbird players will be to determine gaps in enemy positioning and then punish them.

Glitch is a disruptor who will focus on interrupting enemy plans. The devs referred to her as "agile," which implies she might have stronger traveral than the rest, and that she has an "in and out" playstyle, so it will suit people who love to get in, hit hard, then move on to a secondary position while enemies react.

Void, the fourth and last Runner, can use a cloak to either get to friendly players who need help or get close to enemies that can be punished. He can also utilize smoke grenades to provide cover for friend units and cut off enemies' lines of sight.

This is all we know for now, but we shall be adding to this article with every bit of news and update that is released about the Runners. You can expect full kit breakdowns when the alpha goes live later this month.

