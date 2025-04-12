Marathon will not be a free-to-play game Marathon is on the way, Runners, but there is some confusion about the cost.

Marathon is releasing later this year, and Bungie has plans to send us all to Tau Ceti IV to fight for loot and glory. The biggest question right now is how much it will cost to get there. There is a little confusion out there right now, but let's clear things up for the curious and confused among you.

How much will Marathon cost?

Source: Bungie

Marathon is not a free-to-play game. According to a tweet from the official Marathon account, the game is a premium title, but it will also not have a "full-price." There is little further information as to what this means beyond that we will learn more details on the pricing this summer.

Marathon will be a premium title. Marathon will not be a ‘full-priced’ title.



We’ll announce details this Summer. https://t.co/mbK1vfFLKo — Marathon (@MarathonTheGame) April 12, 2025

The reason this has become such an issue so quickly is that the livestream revealed some microtransactions in the form of different skins and a battle pass, as well as hinting at seasonal content. There was a negative reaction to the idea of paying a full price of $70 for the game, and Bungie stepped in quickly to try and shed some light on the subject.

We have no idea how much the game will cost, but journalist Paul Tassi has stated that a contact told him the price will be "not even close" to the $70 price that everyone seems worried about. As such, all we can do is wait to find out further details, but folks worried about paying $70 seem to have little to worry about.

