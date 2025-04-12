What is the release date for Marathon? It's a lot closer than you think.

Marathon is on the way, Runners. Bungie has revealed gameplay, a lot of worldbuilding, and information on how life is on Tau Ceti IV, but most importantly, we finally have a release date. That's right; it won't be long until we are diving in and trying to survive as scavengers amidst the ruin.

What is the release date of Marathon?

Source: Bungie

Marathon will be released on September 23, 2025, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. In Marathon, you play as a Runner, a mercenary who has been enhanced with advanced tech and cybernetics. You team up with two other players to perform contracts on a lost colony, taking on multiple other teams as you try to make it out with your loot. The game is something of an extraction shooter, although Bungie has heavily hinted that it will be a bit more forgiving than we may be used to from other titles, allowing progress in important ways even if you lose your life during a game.

The game looks stunning, sporting a fantastic, futuristic art style while also leaning into a color palette that could only be described as boistrous. It makes for a wonderful departure from a lot of offerings on the market right now, with the reveals heavily hinting that the hyper-futurism of the setting will not be without a human heart.

We will be all over Marathon, bringing you as much coverage as we can possibly drum up. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more news and guides on Marathon.