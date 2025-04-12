How to access the Marathon Closed Alpha This will be your first chance to see if you have what it takes to survive on Tau Ceti IV in Marathon.

Marathon is getting closer and closer, as Bungie brings us the next offering from the team that brought us Halo and Destiny. With two of the greatest shooters ever in the bank, they are looking to make it a third as they bring Marathon back from the dead after a near 30-year hiatus.

How to access the Marathon Closed Alpha

Source: Bungie

To join the Marathon closed alpha, you must first join the official Marathon Discord. Once you have joined up, you will need to follow the steps below to sign up for you chance to be one of the first people to playtest Marathon.

Important note: You MUST be over 18 and in America to take part in the upcoming closed alpha test.

Enter the command /alpha in any of the Discord channels

You will receive a private message in that channel just for you

Follow the instructions in that message, which includes a unique link for you to sign up online

If you are lucky enough to be chosen, you'll receive an email from marathonthegame@info.bungie.net with further instructions.

The closed alpha test will begin on April 23 and run until May 4, which is a healthy length of time to spend with the game. Keep in mind, however, that it is an alpha test, so you are likely to experience some bugs and connection issues.

Also, at the time of writing, the Marathon Discord is getting hammered with messages and buckling under the weight of it all. Be patient, as access is random, it doesn't matter when you get your request in over the coming days.

For more news and guides on the game, make sure to check out our Marathon page.