How to access the Marathon Closed Alpha

This will be your first chance to see if you have what it takes to survive on Tau Ceti IV in Marathon.

Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Bungie
1

Marathon is getting closer and closer, as Bungie brings us the next offering from the team that brought us Halo and Destiny. With two of the greatest shooters ever in the bank, they are looking to make it a third as they bring Marathon back from the dead after a near 30-year hiatus. 

How to access the Marathon Closed Alpha

The landscape of Tau Ceti IV in Marathon
Source: Bungie

To join the Marathon closed alpha, you must first join the official Marathon Discord. Once you have joined up, you will need to follow the steps below to sign up for you chance to be one of the first people to playtest Marathon. 

Important note: You MUST be over 18 and in America to take part in the upcoming closed alpha test.

  • Enter the command /alpha in any of the Discord channels
  • You will receive a private message in that channel just for you
  • Follow the instructions in that message, which includes a unique link for you to sign up online
  • If you are lucky enough to be chosen, you'll receive an email from marathonthegame@info.bungie.net with further instructions.

The closed alpha test will begin on April 23 and run until May 4, which is a healthy length of time to spend with the game. Keep in mind, however, that it is an alpha test, so you are likely to experience some bugs and connection issues. 

Also, at the time of writing, the Marathon Discord is getting hammered with messages and buckling under the weight of it all. Be patient, as access is random, it doesn't matter when you get your request in over the coming days.

For more news and guides on the game, make sure to check out our Marathon page.




Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

