Weekend Discussion - April 12, 2025

We're jumping into the weekend with some afternoon reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Culinary terrorism

Conan O'Brien goes into a rant about snack baskets, trying out some healthier treats along the way.

You don't need "AI" to spell "Metroid"

Maximilian and the YoVideogames crew play through the original Metroid while getting into a discussion about generative AI.

Doom's Day

Meet Doctor Doom through this special recap of his original debut from the TVA's Miss Minutes.

Chicken and Peaches

Now surely this isn't getting an Oscar nomination.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Kendrick Lamar.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Hello, Meet Lola