Evening Reading - April 11, 2025 (Victory in F-Zero 99 Day)

Hello, Shacknews. If you've followed our Evening Reading posts, you'll know that the staff took a much-needed day off to recharge in observance of Victory in F-Zero 99 Day. Of course, Evening Reading must still be done, so here's the news, memes, and entertainment to wrap up this week. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

DEADLINE: Are you already developing sequels for both Minecraft and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?



DE LUCA: Imminently. The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently.



MORE: https://t.co/ZEmwzxWUCM pic.twitter.com/i2qqjAqn2Z — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 11, 2025

Look, man, I could be snarky and go, "Are we really doing this?" But A Minecraft Movie made a metric ton of money, so nobody should be too surprised by this. However, the world does not need a third Beetlejuice, that I will say.

Tune in to get a first glimpse at what’s next for Star Wars Outlaws. Join us on April 18th at Star Wars Celebration to learn more. pic.twitter.com/im1MLcB2Rb — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) April 11, 2025

Next weekend is Star Wars Celebration, where we'll learn more about the next big DLC for Star Wars Outlaws.

Get ready to take a road trip in what promises to be American Truck Simulator's biggest update yet.

Take a look at what's coming to Stellaris with the upcoming BioGenesis.

Patch 8 will be ready to roll out on Tuesday, April 15th! To celebrate, get ready to join us on Twitch where we’ll talk all things Patch 8 with guest developer Ross, whose work on the new subclasses will be arriving next week. 📆 April 16th, 1pm UTC 📺 twitch.tv/larianstudios ▶️ youtu.be/h5ZC8Y_X78Y



[image or embed] — Larian Studios (@larianstudios.com) April 11, 2025 at 8:01 AM

And prepare to check out what's coming next in Baldur's Gate 3. We'll learn more next week.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

The eternal pain of Luigi

The Cake of Infinite Death glitch is an extremely tragic glitch in Super Mario Galaxy that can be seen by reaching a Mission 3 Launch Star in Mission 1 of Toy Time Galaxy. Luigi will be launched towards a cake, but miss, and be trapped in a death loop until his lives run out.



[image or embed] — Supper Mario Broth (@mariobrothblog.bsky.social) April 11, 2025 at 9:27 AM

And really, aren't we all dying over and over again, mercifully waiting for the Game Over screen?

Panda express

Why not slump down near a tree this weekend?

Nothing but the Hotfix

This weekend, let's check out some low-percentage runs from some classic favorites.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

With the regular season finished, we're now in the home stretch for the NBA on TNT.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Here’s a better view of the best spear of all time. pic.twitter.com/KS4DMb8E5D — Triple H’s Thoughts 💭 (@TripleHHHPaulL) April 8, 2025

We've raved about it all week, but can we see that spear again? Let's see it again.

Tonight in video game music

Boomer Kuwanger from Mega Man X is an all-timer and here's Lacey Johnson's spin on it.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!