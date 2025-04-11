Shack Together 058 - Blue Prince Review, Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders, feat. Lucas White

Welcome to episode 58 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Lucas White to discuss his recent reviews of SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered and Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, while also exploring Ozzie's review of the newly released Blue Prince, a game making waves as an early GOTY contender.

Today's show features our first and likely only "Donkey Kong Sixty-Farce" segment, where we separate fact from fiction about the N64 classic, before diving into the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news. The upcoming console's pre-orders face delays due to tariff concerns, with Nintendo, the ESA, and even protesters in NYC responding to Trump's proposed 90-day tariffs on video games and tech.

In Story Time, we go on to cover announcements including Marathon's April 2025 gameplay reveal, Hades 2's Switch console exclusivity, and the Nintendo Switch 2's achievement system, or lack therof. We also discuss Microsoft's AI Quake 2 Copilot demo, Vampire Survivors' free Emerald Diorama update, and Doug Bowser's comments on Nintendo game prices. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together